An MQ-4C Triton unmanned aircraft system sits in a hangar at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam after arriving for a deployment as part of an early operational capability (EOC) test as part of Unmanned Patrol Squadron (VUP) 19, the first Triton UAS squadron. (Photo: U.S. Navy)
Two Navy Northrop Grumman [NOC] MQ-4C Triton unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) temporarily deployed to Japan have returned to their base in Guam, the service said on Oct. 15.
The Navy’s first two Tritons arrived in Guam in early 2020 for the first MQ-4C squadron,…