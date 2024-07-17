Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division (NAWCWD) Pacific Target Marine Operations (PTMO) and Threat/Target Systems Department (TTSD) recently deployed small-drones over Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC), Point Mugu to provide cost-effective unmanned aerial system (UAS) familiarization and threat training. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Drew Verbis/Released)
By Matthew Beinart |
@mbeinart22
3 hours ago |
07/17/2024

The Marine Corps is seeking industry’s input on dismounted capabilities to detect and take out small drone threats that could meet “an emerging urgent requirement.”

A new Request for Information (RFI) notice published on Monday details the service’s…

Already a subscriber or registered user to Defense Daily?


You must be logged in as a subscriber to view this page. Please log in below to access the content.

LOGIN

Not a subscriber or a registered user yet?


Please contact us at [email protected]
or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.) ,
to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.