Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division (NAWCWD) Pacific Target Marine Operations (PTMO) and Threat/Target Systems Department (TTSD) recently deployed small-drones over Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC), Point Mugu to provide cost-effective unmanned aerial system (UAS) familiarization and threat training. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Drew Verbis/Released)
The Marine Corps is seeking industry’s input on dismounted capabilities to detect and take out small drone threats that could meet “an emerging urgent requirement.”
A new Request for Information (RFI) notice published on Monday details the service’s…