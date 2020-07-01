Leidos [LDOS] on Wednesday said it has received a potential five-year, $960 million award from Customs and Border Protection (CBP) to supply software and specialized equipment for the processing and vetting of travelers.

Leidos said it will provide software development lifecycle services in support of border security and travel and also kiosks, work station, biometric capture devices, document readers and telecommunications equipment for traveler enrollment and processing.

Leidos currently provides identity solutions services to a number of federal customers and the company also has a broad product portfolio in security detection systems at seaports, land ports of entry, and airports.

The Blanket Purchase Agreement has a one-year base period and four one-year options.

“Leidos has a rich history with CBP, helping safeguard our ports and borders, and facilitating commerce and travel,” Vicki Schmanske, president of Leidos’ Intelligence Group, said in a statement. “This BPA extends this work and draws upon Leidos’ deep capabilities in both agile software development and SecDevOps, to support CBP’s essential national security mission.”