U.S. Navy Sailors and civil service mariners launch an unmanned surface vehicle (USV) mine countermeasure platform from the expeditionary sea base USNS Hershel “Woody” Williams (T-ESB 4), into the Chesapeake Bay on September 14. This was the first time a USV was launched and recovered from a Navy ship. (Photo: U.S. Navy)
The Navy is planning to conduct an expeditionary sea base (ESB) Phase III feasibility demonstration of the Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) mine countermeasures (MCM) mission package in the spring.
In September, the Navy successfully tested the LCS MCM mission package…