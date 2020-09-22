Virginia Governor Ralph Northam joined HII and other Commonwealth and local officials to break ground at HII’s new Unmanned Systems Center of Excellence. Pictured, from left to right: Robert Brown, president of Robert Brown & Associates; Hampton Mayor Donnie Tuck; Governor Ralph Northam; Andy Green, president of HII’s Technical Solutions; and Commerce and Trade Secretary Brian Ball. HII photo
By Cal Biesecker |
8 hours ago |
09/22/2020

Shipbuilder Huntington Ingalls Industries [HII] on Tuesday upped its commitment to the development and manufacture of unmanned naval vessels, breaking ground on a new center of excellence in Virginia specifically for manufacturing, prototyping and testing unmanned…

