BUSAN, Republic of Korea (Oct. 30, 2018) U.S. Rep. William McClellan "Mac" Thornberry, chairman of the House Armed Services Committee (HASC), speaks with Rear Adm. Michael E. Boyle, commander, U.S. Naval Forces Korea (CNFK) and Republic of Korea (ROK) Navy Vice Adm. Jung, Jin-sup, commander, ROK Fleet. Thornberry's visit to CNFK is a part of an overall site visit to the Korean peninsula to meet with U.S. military components and gain a better understanding of the U.S. and ROK alliance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class William Carlisle)
House Armed Services Committee (HASC) Ranking Member Rep. Mac Thornberry (R-Texas) wants to make sure that the Pentagon’s fiscal year 2021 request for more research-and-development prototyping funds does not come at the expense of reducing basic research programs.
Speaking…