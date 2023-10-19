U.S. Rep. Mike Gallagher questions senior military leaders during a House Armed Services Committee hearing on Capitol Hill, March 7, 2017. U.S. Air Force Gen. Selva, Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, testified alongside U.S. Air Force Gen. John E. Hyten, commander of U.S. Strategic Command; U.S. Navy Adm. Bill Moran, Vice Chief of Naval Operations; and U.S. Air Force Vice Chief of Staff Gen. Stephen Wilson. They spoke about the continuing relevance of U.S. nuclear forces for our national security and the steps the Joint Force is taking to modernize and replace them. He also stated that U.S. weapons, delivery systems, the infrastructure that supports them, and the personnel who operate, monitor, and maintain them are prepared today to respond to any contingency. (DoD Photo by U.S. Army Sgt. James K. McCann)
A lead House Armed Services Committee lawmaker on Thursday cited concern that the Pentagon’s new Replicator initiative to field thousands of attritable autonomous systems over the next two years could potentially result in reallocating funds away from other procurement…
' + '\u003E'); //hack to prevent something from inject p-tags here...