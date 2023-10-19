Vice Chief of Naval Operations and acting CNO Adm. Lisa Franchetti, Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. Eric Smith, and Royal Navy First Sea Lord and Chief of Naval Staff Adm. Sir Ben Key, tour the HMS Prince of Wales (R09) on Oct. 18, 2023 . While aboard they signed the Delivering Combined Seapower (DCS) charter, that aims for increased interoperability and towards interchangeability. (Photo: U.S. Navy by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Amanda R. Gray)
By Rich Abott |
@ReaderRabott
1 hour ago |
10/19/2023
highlights international Navy/USMC

Leaders from the U.S. and U.K. naval services signed a new version of a strategic charter between the two countries this week, for the first time including the U.S. Marine Corps.

The strategic charter is called Delivering Combined Seapower, DCS, and acts as…

Already a subscriber or registered user to Defense Daily?


You must be logged in as a subscriber to view this page. Please log in below to access the content.

LOGIN

Not a subscriber or a registered user yet?


Please contact us at [email protected]
or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.) ,
to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.

' + '\u003E'); //hack to prevent something from inject p-tags here...