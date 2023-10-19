Vice Chief of Naval Operations and acting CNO Adm. Lisa Franchetti, Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. Eric Smith, and Royal Navy First Sea Lord and Chief of Naval Staff Adm. Sir Ben Key, tour the HMS Prince of Wales (R09) on Oct. 18, 2023 . While aboard they signed the Delivering Combined Seapower (DCS) charter, that aims for increased interoperability and towards interchangeability. (Photo: U.S. Navy by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Amanda R. Gray)
Leaders from the U.S. and U.K. naval services signed a new version of a strategic charter between the two countries this week, for the first time including the U.S. Marine Corps.
The strategic charter is called Delivering Combined Seapower, DCS, and acts as…
' + '\u003E'); //hack to prevent something from inject p-tags here...