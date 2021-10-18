The strategic advisory and technical services company Guidehouse has completed its acquisition of Dovel Technologies, adding domain expertise in the health, human services and public safety markets, further diversifying the global consultancy.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Dovel adds 1,900 employees and Guidehouse expects the combined company will generated more than $2 billion in sales going forward.

Dovel has capabilities in data analytics, artificial intelligence, enterprise digital modernization and systems integration, and cloud adoption and infrastructure optimization. The company is on a number of government-wide contract vehicles.

Guidehouse, a portfolio company of the private equity firm Veritas Capital, serves the healthcare, financial services, energy and infrastructure, national security, and aerospace and defense markets.

“The acquisition of Dovel is a strategic step for Guidehouse as it continues its growth trajectory,” Ramzi Musallam, CEO and managing partner of Veritas, said in a statement. “We look forward to this leading edge, combined enterprise delivering transformational solutions supporting agency missions to improve public health, strengthen research and IT capabilities, and optimize operational outcomes.”

Dovel was a portfolio company of the private equity firm Macquarie Capital, which along with Houlihan Lokey, acted as financial adviser to Dovel on the transaction. RBC Capital Markets and William Blair served as financial advisers to Guidehouse and Veritas Capital.