An unmanned underwater vehicle (UUV) Knifefish mine countermeasures platform being recovered by Military Sealift Command's expeditionary sea base, USNS Hershel "Woody" Williams (T-ESB 4), while the ship was at anchor in the Chesapeake Bay, Sept. 14, 2019. This was the first time a UUV was launched and recovered by an expeditionary sea base. (Photo: U.S. Navy)
By Rich Abott |
@ReaderRabott
8 hours ago |
10/23/2024
Navy/USMC unmanned systems

The Navy recently awarded General Dynamics’ Mission Systems [GD] a contract worth up to $58 million for a new submarine-launched unmanned minelayer. var AIAD_adc644209ed8d0e4efecb7575c8ec06b_6719da2390199;googletag.cmd.push(function(){var AIMAP_7fa64f5e1967b0adf01dcec336c78297…

Already a subscriber or registered user to Defense Daily?


You must be logged in as a subscriber to view this page. Please log in below to access the content.

LOGIN

Not a subscriber or a registered user yet?


Please contact us at [email protected]
or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.) ,
to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.