Seaman John Washburn performing corrective maintenance on a catapult on the flight deck of the USS Nimitz (CVN-68) on Sept. 30, 2016, while the ship was undergoing an extended planned incremental maintenance availability at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility (Photo: U.S. Navy by Seaman David Claypool/Released)
A recent Government Accountability Office (GAO) report found the Navy collects only limited data on intermediate maintenance periods on its ships and does not analyze the data it does have.
“The Navy collected, but did not analyze, limited data on the performance…