A 158th Fighter Wing crew chief taxis an F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 158th FW at the Vermont Air National Guard Base, South Burlington, Vt. on, May 2. The aircraft departed to Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, to continue NATO’s enhanced air policing mission along the eastern flank. (U.S. Air Force Photo)
By Frank Wolfe |
16 hours ago |
05/06/2022
highlights

The Defense Property Accountability System (DPAS) is inadequate for the real-time inventory of property for the Lockheed Martin [LMT] F-35 at 671 government and contractor sites, per a new Government Accountability Office (GAO) report.

In 2019, the Pentagon…

Already a subscriber or registered user to Defense Daily?


You must be logged in as a subscriber to view this page. Please log in below to access the content.

LOGIN

Not a subscriber or a registered user yet?


Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com
or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.) ,
to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.