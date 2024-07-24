Twenty-eight ASC [formerly known as the Australian Submarine Corporation] personnel pose for a photo at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility (PHNSY & IMF), Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii on July 16, 2024 as they start their SSN maintenance training to ultimately use in Australia. (Photo: U.S. Navy by Claudia LaMantia)
By Rich Abott |
@ReaderRabott
2 seconds ago |
07/24/2024
AUKUS international Navy/USMC SSN-774

The first cohort of 28 Australian ASC employees arrived at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility (PHNSY & IMF) this month to start training on nuclear-powered submarine (SSN) maintenance as part of the AUKUS agreement.

ASC was…

