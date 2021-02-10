Officials mark the groundbreaking of Fincantieri Marinette; Marine’s new Building 34 facility on Feb. 9, 2021. From left to right: Corey Brumbaugh, Miron Construction; Jan Allman, CEO of Fincantieri Marinette Marine; Steve Genisot, Mayor of Marinette, Wisc.; Dario Deste, president and CEO of Fincantieri Marine Group; Uriah Wolfe, Graef; Vice Adm. (Ret.) Richard Hunt, president of Fincantieri Marinette Marine; and Andy Heimbuch, president, Boilermakers Union, Local 696. (Photo: Fincantieri Marinette Marine)
This week Fincantieri Marinette Marine began construction on a new building that it will use to help build up to two new Constellation-class (FFG-62) frigates at once.
“Building 34 is a key element to our Constellation-class frigate production. This will allow…