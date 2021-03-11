The first F-35A Lightning II fighter aircraft assigned to the 354th Fighter Wing lands at Eielson AFB, Alaska on April 21 last year. A total of 54 F-35As will be stationed at Eielson AFB by the end of 2021, which will make Alaska the most concentrated state for combat-coded fifth-generation aircraft (U.S. Air Force Photo)
Adm. Phil Davidson, the commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, told lawmakers this week that fifth generation fighters, such as the Lockheed Martin [LMT] F-35 and F-22, are vital to respond to future crises in the region.
“Certainly, fifth gen fighters,…