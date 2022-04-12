Epirus on Tuesday unveiled the third-generation of its Leonidas directed energy electronic warfare system, making the system smaller, more powerful and more mobile.

Epirus first introduced Leonidas two years ago and touted its ability to rapidly upgrade the system based on customer feedback.

“At Epirus, we are introducing transformative innovation at a rate that is out of the realm of possible at traditional defense companies,” Andy Lowery, the company’s chief product officer, said in a statement. “With the emphasis we’ve put on software-defined systems, each of our Leonidas units continues to be smaller, smarter and safer than the last.”

Epirus didn’t disclose the dimensions of its next-generation Leonidas system but said that it has more than double the power of its previous iteration. The newest system, which is ruggedized and mounted on a military-grade trailer, also includes a 360-degree mechanical gimbal to go with the mobile array to extend the azimuth of protection from incoming threats.

The third-generation system was also demonstrated last week at the HPM counter-unmanned aircraft system (UAS) technology demonstration hosted by the Defense Department’s Joint Counter-small UAS Office (JCO). The company said Leonidas was successfully “tested against a range of UAS targets” at varying distances “without prior knowledge of flight plans.”

The company also said that in the JCO demonstrations, Leonidas was “successfully integrated” with Northrop Grumman’s [NOC] Forward Area Air Defense Command and Control (FAAD C2) platform.

“We are pleased to have once again validated the effectiveness of our technology,” Leigh Madden, CEO of Epirus, said in a statement. “Leonidas’ exceptional performance at last week’s JCO technology demonstration is further proof of what we at Epirus have known to be true for years. Our revolutionary approach to high-power microwave and the counter-electronics capabilities of our systems are second to none.”