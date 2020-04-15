Jeff Bezos, Amazon chief executive officer, speaks with retired Gen. Larry Spencer, Air Force Association president, during AFA's Air, Space and Cyber Conference in National Harbor, Md., Sept. 19, 2018. ASC18 is a professional development conference that offers an opportunity for Department of Defense personnel to participate in forums, seminars, speeches and workshops. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech Sgt. Anthony Nelson Jr.)
The Pentagon’s inspector general has concluded the procurement process for the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure (JEDI) cloud computing was conducted fairly, while noting that proprietary information was improperly disclosed to Amazon [AMZN] after it lost…