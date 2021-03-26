An F-16 Fighting Falcon flown by U.S. Air Force Maj. Jacob Schonig from the 416th Flight Test Squadron at Edwards AFB, Calif., conducts a mid-air refueling operation with a KC-135 Stratotanker during a captive-carry flight test of a Gray Wolf cruise missile prototype on June 9, 2020 (U.S. Air Force Photo)
Last fall, former U.S. Air Force acquisitions chief Will Roper held out the possibility that the service would soon announce an e-series, digitally engineered weapon to follow the Air Force designation of the eT-7A training aircraft as the service’s first…