Representatives from the U.S. Air Force, Army Corps of Engineers and the state of Montana pose for a photo during the Weapons Generation Facility (WGF) groundbreaking ceremony at Malmstrom AFB,, Mont. on March 9. This facility --the second to start construction after the one at F.E. Warren AFB, Wyo. in 2019--is part of a $1 billion WGF program to replace facilities built in the 1960s and 1970s (U.S. Air Force Photo)
By Frank Wolfe |
3 hours ago |
03/11/2024

The Department of the Air Force’s $217.5 billion fiscal 2025 budget requests $3.7 billion for the Northrop Grumman [NOC] LGM-35A future ICBM–an amount even with last year’s ask, as the department looks at cost saving alternatives and faces possible…

