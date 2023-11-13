U.S. Air Force Col. Johnny Galbert, 90th Missile Wing commander, and his spouse, Audrian Galbert, greet then Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr. and his spouse, Sharene Brown, as they arrive at the Cheyenne Regional Airport in Cheyenne, Wyo. on Sept. 6. During his visit, Brown was to learn about local modernization efforts for the LGM-35A Sentinel. Brown is now Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff (U.S. Air Force Photo)
By Frank Wolfe |
17 hours ago |
11/13/2023
highlights

U.S. Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall said on Nov. 13 that, of the two service legs of the triad, he is more concerned about the Northrop Grumman [NOC] LGM-35A Sentinel next generation ICBM than the company’s B-21 Raider strategic stealth bomber.

“So…

