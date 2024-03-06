Airmen from the 90th Missile Security Forces Squadron leave F.E. Warren AFB, Wyo., on the first operational Joint Light Tactical Vehicle mission supporting maintenance at a launch facility near Harrisburg, Neb. on Apr. 24, 2023--"the first step in modernizing the security forces vehicle fleet to provide more lethality and security for the nuclear enterprise," the Air Force said. (U.S. Air Force Photo)
The Department of the Air Force (DAF) is likely to follow the U.S. Army’s lead on tactical electrical vehicles–those designed or modified to military specification for training and combat operations, an Air Force official said on March 6.
“On…