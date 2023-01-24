John McKinley, Northrop Grumman deployment team lead, and Kevin Cross, Northrop Grumman field technician, install a new printer in a launch control center (LCC), on Dec. 2, 2022, at the Kilo-01 Missile Alert Facility near Dix, Neb. F.E. Warren AFB, Wyo. said last month that it began an LCC Block Upgrade (LCCBU) program for the Minuteman III. LCCBU is to replace decades-old equipment in the LCCs and focuses on upgrading the journal memory loader and printer, as well as replacing the floppy disc drive with a flash data drive (U.S. Air Force Photo)
The conversion of 450 LGM-30 Minuteman III ICBM silos to accomodate the Northrop Grumman [NOC] LGM-35A Sentinel is to draw lessons from recent work done by the Northrop Grumman team in Utah.
Parsons Corp. [PSN], an original designer of the Minuteman silos, is…