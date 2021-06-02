Robbie Sabathier, left, United Launch Alliance vice president of government relations and strategic communication, meets with U.S. Space Force Gen. John W. “Jay” Raymond, center, Chief of Space Operations, and Lt. Gen. John Thompson, right, Space and Missile Systems Center commander, during a tour of the Atlas Spaceflight Operations Center at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Fla., on May 17 (U.S. Space Force Photo)
By Frank Wolfe |
3 hours ago |
06/02/2021
Also In This Issue:

Although the classified budget may cloak U.S. efforts to develop a space-based ground moving target indicator (GMTI) radar, the Department of the Air Force’s fiscal 2022 request sheds some light on research and development on a space-based GMTI radar recently…

Already a subscriber or registered user to Defense Daily?


You must be logged in as a subscriber to view this page. Please log in below to access the content.

LOGIN

Not a subscriber or a registered user yet?


Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com
or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.) ,
to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.