Robbie Sabathier, left, United Launch Alliance vice president of government relations and strategic communication, meets with U.S. Space Force Gen. John W. “Jay” Raymond, center, Chief of Space Operations, and Lt. Gen. John Thompson, right, Space and Missile Systems Center commander, during a tour of the Atlas Spaceflight Operations Center at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Fla., on May 17 (U.S. Space Force Photo)
Although the classified budget may cloak U.S. efforts to develop a space-based ground moving target indicator (GMTI) radar, the Department of the Air Force’s fiscal 2022 request sheds some light on research and development on a space-based GMTI radar recently…