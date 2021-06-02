A new CBO study compares the usage of three drones with six manned, ISR aircraft, including the pictured RC-26B. The former Trump administration came under criticism last year after Air National Guard RC-26Bs were used to surveil protests in Minnesota, Arizona, California, and Washington, D.C. --demonstrations that followed George Floyd’s death in police custody in May last year (U.S. Air Force Photo)
By Frank Wolfe |
5 hours ago |
06/02/2021
Also In This Issue:

Pentagon unmanned aerial systems (UAS) have flown twice the flying hours of manned, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) planes flying missions comparable to those of the drones, per a new Congressional Budget Office analysis of three drones and…

