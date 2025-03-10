Fabrication of the Coast Guard’s 11th national security cutter, Friedman, officially began May 11 at Ingalls Shipbuilding in Pascagoula, Mississippi. This milestone marked the start of the production process and is traditionally held after 100 tons of steel for the ship have been cut during pre-fabrication. Photo: HII
The Coast Guard and shipbuilder HII [HII] are negotiating to resolve “material conformance” issues identified during construction of the 11th and final Legend-class National Security Cutter (NSC), the service said last week.
The issue is alarming enough…