Outdated export restrictions on unmanned aerial vehicles like the General Atomics MQ-9 Reaper lessen opportunities for more integrated military operations with allies and partners and open the way for China to fill the gap, says a new paper by the Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies. Photo: General Atomics
The U.S. export of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to allies and partner nations has been restricted for decades by irrational policies and outdated definitions and Congress should rectify the situation by redefining these systems as combat aircraft, which would…