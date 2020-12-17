A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Dec. 6,, carrying the uncrewed cargo Dragon spacecraft on its journey to the International Space Station for NASA and SpaceX’s 21st Commercial Resupply Services (CRS-21) mission. Dragon will deliver more than 6,400 pounds of science investigations and cargo to the orbiting laboratory. The mission marks the first launch for SpaceX under NASA’s CRS-2 contract. (NASA Photo)
Chief of Space Operations Gen. John “Jay” Raymond said on Dec. 17 that he wants the U.S. Space Force to move to all autonomous launch operations by 2025.
“If you look at where the industry is headed with autonomous launches and reusability,…