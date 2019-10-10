Turkish and U.S senior military officials assigned to the Combined Joint Operations Center-Akçakale, successfully conducted a combined aerial patrol of the security mechanism zone over northeast Syria on a Turkish UH-60 Helicopter on Sept. 16, 2019. The security mechanism is intended to address Turkeys security concerns, maintain security in northeast Syria so ISIS cannot reemerge, and allow the Coalition to remain focused on achieving the enduring defeat of ISIS. The U.S. and Turkish militaries are currently executing concrete steps together to ensure the border area in northeast Syria remains stable and secure. The patrols highlight U.S. continued commitment to address Turkey's legitimate security concerns. (US Army photo by Maj. Juan L. Martinez/Released)
A newly proposed Senate bill would impose mandatory sanctions against Turkey – including banning the sale of weapons and targeting foreign individuals who perform military transactions with the country – in response to Ankara’s incursion against Kurdish forces…