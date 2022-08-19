A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor assigned to the 3rd Wing, and an F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to Eielson AFB, Alaska fly next to a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 117th Aerial Refueling Squadron from Forbes Field, Kans. during RED FLAG-Alaska 22-3 over the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex, Alaska on Aug. 2 (U.S. Air Force Photo)
A bill that would enlist an independent research group to study the impact of “pass-through” funding to Department of the Air Force and other services’ programs is before the House Armed Services Committee (HASC), but is unlikely to be considered…