U.S. Army Soldier with the Field Artillery Squadron, 2d Cavalry Regiment utilizes the defense advanced GPS receiver to receive data during a dry run of the M77 Howitzer fire drill during the Dynamic Front 2019 training in Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, March 6, 2019. Data such as the deflection, quadrant, what kind of round, what setting the fuse is on, whether it’s point detonation or time is vital to the success of a fire mission. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. LaShic Patterson)
LOS ANGELES — The Army is working to update its standards for developing new position, navigation and timing (PNT) capabilities that will incorporate more science-and-technology efforts and help the service weed out implausible technologies before they make it…