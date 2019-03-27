The Sikorsky-Boeing SB>1 DEFIANT™ helicopter achieved first flight March 21, 2019. This flight marks a key milestone for the Sikorsky-Boeing team, and is the culmination of significant design, simulation and test activity to further demonstrate the capability of the X2 Technology. Photo courtesy Sikorsky and Boeing.
The Sikorsky-Boeing SB>1 DEFIANT™ helicopter achieved first flight March 21, 2019. This flight marks a key milestone for the Sikorsky-Boeing team, and is the culmination of significant design, simulation and test activity to further demonstrate the capability…