The Sikorsky-Boeing SB>1 DEFIANT™ helicopter achieved first flight March 21, 2019. This flight marks a key milestone for the Sikorsky-Boeing team, and is the culmination of significant design, simulation and test activity to further demonstrate the capability of the X2 Technology. Photo courtesy Sikorsky and Boeing.
RIDLEY PARK, Pa.—Boeing [BA] executives briefing reporters on May 16 at the company’s pre-Paris Air Show media tour remain mum on the Future Attack Reconnaissance Aircraft (FARA) design the company is working on for the U.S. Army under a $772 million…