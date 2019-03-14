U.S. Air Force Major Jacob Rohrbach, a pilot assigned to the 40th Flight Test Squadron at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, releases the first Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile Extended Range, or JASSM-ER, from an F-16 over the Gulf of Mexico on September 19th, 2018. The test gathered data on safe separation and software integration of the JASSM-ER, and demonstrated the Eglin test range’s ability to monitor and control test items in flight over the Gulf of Mexico.
The Air Force is requesting more munitions for use in a future battle against peer adversaries and shifting away from weapons used in counter-terrorism activities, senior service officials said this week.
The fiscal year 2020 presidential base budget request…