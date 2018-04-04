State Department Approves $2.9 Billion Deal F-16 And Missile Deal With Slovakia

Defense Daily | 04/04/2018 | Matthew Beinart

The State Department has approved a possible $2.9 billion deal with Slovakia for 14 F-16 Block 70/72 V aircraft, missiles and mission systems.The Defense Security Cooperation Agency notified Congress of the potential Foreign Military Sale (FMS) on April 3. An F-16V.…

