State Department Approves $2.9 Billion Deal F-16 And Missile Deal With Slovakia
The State Department has approved a possible $2.9 billion deal with Slovakia for 14 F-16 Block 70/72 V aircraft, missiles and mission systems.The Defense Security Cooperation Agency notified Congress of the potential Foreign Military Sale (FMS) on April 3. An F-16V.…