The State Department has approved three foreign military sales (FMS), including a $1.2 billion deal with the Netherlands for support to upgrade 28 AH-64D Block II Apache Attack Helicopters to the AH-64E configuration.The Defense Security Cooperation Agency notified…
State Department Approves $1.2 Billion Apache Upgrade Deal With Netherlands
