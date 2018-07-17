Lt. Gen. John Murray has been nominated to receive a fourth star and lead the Army’s modernization efforts as commander of the new Futures Command.Murray, who currently serves as deputy chief of staff G-8, would oversee the Army’s entire modernization command…
Lt. Gen. John Murray Nominated To Lead Army Futures Command
