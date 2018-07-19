The House is expected to vote next week on a conference report that settles differences between its version of the fiscal year 2019 defense policy bill and the Senate’s legislation.House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) will bring the report on the National…
House Expected To Vote On FY 19 NDAA Conference Report Next Week
The House is expected to vote next week on a conference report that settles differences between its version of the fiscal year 2019 defense policy bill and the Senate’s legislation.House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) will bring the report on the National…