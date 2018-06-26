The Army is moving forward with integrating the first active protection system (APS) for U.S. military vehicles capable of withstanding anti-tank missile threats with a $193 million deal to Leonardo DRS to install the Trophy system on its M1 Abrams tank fleet.Under…
Army Awards Leonardo DRS $193 Million For First Vehicle Missile Shields On Abrams Tanks
The Army is moving forward with integrating the first active protection system (APS) for U.S. military vehicles capable of withstanding anti-tank missile threats with a $193 million deal to Leonardo DRS to install the Trophy system on its M1 Abrams tank fleet.Under…