Army Awards Leonardo DRS $193 Million For First Vehicle Missile Shields On Abrams Tanks

Defense Daily | 06/26/2018 | Matthew Beinart

The Army is moving forward with integrating the first active protection system (APS) for U.S. military vehicles capable of withstanding anti-tank missile threats with a $193 million deal to Leonardo DRS to install the Trophy system on its M1 Abrams tank fleet.Under…

