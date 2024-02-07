Also In This Issue:

The U.S. Air Force is to solicit proposals for common automatic test equipment to verify the functionality of weapon system components.

Air Force Materiel Command’s Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC) said that the future Automatic Test Systems…

Already a subscriber or registered user to Defense Daily?

You must be logged in as a subscriber to view this page. Please log in below to access the content.

LOGIN





Not a subscriber or a registered user yet?

Get a Free Trial



Please contact us at [email protected]

or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.) ,

to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.



' + '\u003E'); //hack to prevent something from inject p-tags here...

