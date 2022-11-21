Col. Douglas Pentecost, National Security Space Launch program manager at Space Systems Command,
signs the Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) as Laura Maginnis, Blue Origin's vice president for New Glenn, looks on
Nov.18 at Los Angeles, AFB, Calif. (U.S. Space Force Photo)
U.S. Space Force’s Space Systems Command (SSC) has entered into a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with Blue Origin for the company’s New Glenn Rocket, more than three years after the company and Northrop Grumman [NOC] lost out…