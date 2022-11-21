Col. Douglas Pentecost, National Security Space Launch program manager at Space Systems Command, signs the Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) as Laura Maginnis, Blue Origin's vice president for New Glenn, looks on Nov.18 at Los Angeles, AFB, Calif. (U.S. Space Force Photo)
By Frank Wolfe |
21 hours ago |
11/21/2022

U.S. Space Force’s Space Systems Command (SSC) has entered into a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with Blue Origin for the company’s New Glenn Rocket, more than three years after the company and Northrop Grumman [NOC] lost out…

Already a subscriber or registered user to Defense Daily?


You must be logged in as a subscriber to view this page. Please log in below to access the content.

LOGIN

Not a subscriber or a registered user yet?


Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com
or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.) ,
to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.