U.S. Space Force's Space Systems Command said that SSC personnel discussed military space needs with Capitol Hill staffers on May 2 "during the first facilitated ‘Acquisition Day on the Hill.'" Pictured is an SSC chart from that event in which Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Space Acquisition and Integration Frank Calvelli spoke (U.S. Space Force Photo).
The United States Space Force’s Space Systems Command (SSC) said on June 17 that it has awarded laser communication terminal prototype contracts to General Atomics, Blue Origin, CACI International Inc. [CACI], and Viasat [VSAT] in the first of three phases of…