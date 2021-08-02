Last year, the Next Generation Jammer-Low Band team conducted the final demonstration of existing technologies testing on prototype pods from L3Harris and Northrop Grumman simultaneously at the Facility for Antenna and RCS Measurement--the FARM (shown here)-- and Air Combat Environmental Test and Evaluation Facility, located at Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Md. (U.S. Navy photo)
By Frank Wolfe |
16 hours ago |
08/02/2021

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md.–The U.S. Navy expects the Government Accountability Office to sustain the service’s award last December to L3Harris Technologies [LHX] over competitor Northrop Grumman [NOC] for the Next Generation Jammer-Low Band (NGJ-LB).

That…

