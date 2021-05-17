U.S. Air Forces Central airmen work in the Combined Air Operations Center at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. AFCENT’s 609th Air Operations Center (AOC) became the first AOC to use the Kessel Run All Domain Operations Suite (KRADOS) to plan and execute the Master Air Attack Plan this month (U.S. Air Force Photo)
U.S. Air Forces Central’s (AFCENT) 609th Air Operations Center (AOC) at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar has begun the transition to a cloud-based system to plan and execute air tasking orders (ATO) under the Master Air Attack Plan.
The 609th AOC became the first…