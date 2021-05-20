Air Force Test Center and Joint Simulation Environment (JSE) facility leadership break ground at a ceremony held by the 412th Electronic Warfare Group on Feb. 18 at Edwards AFB, Calif. The $34.4 million project is to provide a 72,000 square foot state-of-the-art modeling and simulation environment to conduct fifth-generation and next-generation developmental test, operational test, and high-end advanced training and tactics development. Nellis AFB, Nev. is also to have a smaller, 50,000 square foot JSE testing environment (U.S. Air Force Photo).
The U.S. Air Force Test Center (AFTC) at Edwards AFB, Calif. plans to issue a sole source contract to the United Kingdom’s Martin Baker Aircraft Co. for 16 high-fidelity simulated US16E cockpit ejection seats for the Lockheed Martin [LMT] F-35 in support…