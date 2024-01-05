U.S. Air Force Capt. Jonathon Gill, assistant to the director of operations for the 187th Operations Group of the Alabama Air National Guard, prepares an F-35A Lightning II for takeoff at the Vermont Air National Guard Base in South Burlington, Vt., on Dec. 14, 2023. The Air Force said that the Alabama Air National Guard teamed with the Vermont Air National Guard and borrowed two F-35s to continue training as the Alabama Air National Guard awaits the arrival of more F-35s (Air National Guard Photo)
By Frank Wolfe |
1 day ago |
01/05/2024
highlights

A Texas federal judge ruled on Dec. 29 that Pittsburgh’s Howmet Aerospace [HWM] likely broke its contract to supply titanium mill products to Lockheed Martin [LMT] for the F-35 fighter, but the judge found no “irreparable harm” to the F-35 and…

