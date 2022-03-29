SAN ANTONIO—Teledyne FLIR Defense has introduced an upgraded version of its Lightweight Vehicle Surveillance System (LVSS) with more advanced capabilities to detect, track, identify and counter potential threats from small unmanned aircraft systems to meet the evolving needs of its customers, in particular for border security applications.

The LVSS Air Domain Awareness (ADA) Counter-UAS (C-UAS) includes a 3D radar, electro-optic/infrared camera, radio frequency system detection and mitigation sensors for early warning alerts and recognition of threats and items of interest. Most of the sensors in the configuration introduced by Teledyne FLIR Defense are all provided by the company and can be switched out, added to, or subtracted based on customer requirements, JihFen Lei, executive vice president and general manager of the company, told sister publication HSR, emphasizing that the LVSS ADA C-UAS is a platform.

For the RF system integrated on the LVSS ADA C-UAS displayed at this year’s Border Security Expo here, Teledyne FLIR Defense is using BlueHalo‘s Titan system, which previously has been acquired by Customs and Border Protection for C-UAS operations.

Lei also said the LVSS ADA C-UAS can add sensors provided by other vendors.

The system can detect and track targets in the air and on the ground, including vehicles and people. Small aerial targets can be detected out to three kilometers and ground targets out to 10 kilometers. The system can mitigate UAS threats out to 1.5 kilometers and up to 1,500 feet vertically. The system can also detect drone swarms with the ability to monitor up to 500 radar targets simultaneously.

Teledyne FLIR Defense is part of Teledyne Technologies [TDY].

The rapidly deployable LVSS ADA C-UAS was upgraded based on feedback from the company’s customer, Customs and Border Protection, which owns and operates the legacy LVSS. The existing system doesn’t have the same robust air domain awareness capabilities and also requires manual ratcheting to raise the 16-foot tower system from the bed of a Ford [F] F-250 pickup truck, where it is also stowed. The LVSS ADA C-UAS features a push button electric lift mechanism.

Another key feature of the LVSS ADA C-UAS is the ability to do on-the-move detection, which is also based on customer needs, Lei said. The current units operate in fixed mode, she said.

Teledyne introduced the new platform on March 29 at the annual Border Security Expo.

The company also plans to introduce artificial intelligence and machine learning technology so that the LVSS ADA C-UAS can “distinguish and classify the target,” she said.

In addition to border security applications, Lei said the LVSS ADA C-UAS could be used for counter-drone operations at airports, shorelines and be packaged for shipboard use as well.

Congress provided CBP with $4.2 million in fiscal year 2022 for C-UAS purchases.

Teledyne FLIR Defense also brings its Cameleon V5 command and control software to the platform to integrate the onboard sensors and provide bi-directional communications.