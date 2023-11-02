Also In This Issue:

The State Department approved a potential $300 million Foreign Military Sale (FMS) to Iraq for Bell Helicopter [TXT] Contracted Logistics Support (CLS).

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) notified Congress of the sale on Nov. 2.

The DSCA announcement noted Iraq requested services on top of a previously implemented FMS with value under the congressional notification threshold, $28 million. The original FMS includes a Bell Contracted Logistics Support (CLS) and Field Service Representative (FSR) contract.

The newest approval includes a combined CLS and FSR maintenance support for several Bell aircraft including three 407 variants: 206B3, OH-58A/A Kiowa, Huey II and the 505.

DSCA said Iraq would use this sale to enhance its homeland defense strength, helping it meet current and future threats.