General Electric said last month that it began testing on Aug. 26 the second XA100 adaptive cycle engine as part of the U.S. Air Force’s Adaptive Engine Transition Program (AETP). Tested at GE's Evendale, Ohio plant, the second XA100 is to be GE’s final planned prototype engine as part of AETP (GE Photo)
The Senate Appropriations Committee’s version of the fiscal 2022 defense funding bill recommends adding $460 million for the U.S. Air Force’s Adaptive Engine Transition Program (AETP) for the Lockheed Martin [LMT] F-35A and future Next Generation Air…