U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Richard Peace, 187th Operations Support Squadron commander, prepares for takeoff in an F-35 Lightning II on July 10, 2023, at Luke AFB, Ariz. The 56th Fighter Wing at Luke and Air National Guard F-35 student pilots from the 187th Fighter Wing were to train together, the Air Force said (U.S. Air Force Photo)
By Frank Wolfe |
15 hours ago |
07/10/2024

The Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC) wants insight from the F-35 Joint Program Office (JPO) on a timeline to compete and award a contract to build and integrate an upgraded or new Power and Thermal Management System (PTMS) for the plane by the end of fiscal…

