Seeking to hone its strategy for growth and innovation, Science Applications International Corp. [SAIC] has formed a Strategic Advisory Board that initially includes three former high ranking Defense Department Officials from the Trump administration that also have business experience.

The former DoD officials are David Norquist, who was deputy secretary and comptroller, Ellen Lord, undersecretary for acquisition and sustainment, and Dana Deasy, the chief information officer (CIO). In business, Norquist was with the government-focused financial management and services company Kearney & Company, Lord had been president and CEO of Textron’s [TXT] Textron Systems Corp., and Deasy was CIO of JPMorgan Chase [JPM].

SAIC said the board will provide expertise on “customer priorities, acquisition policy, potential disruptions in the environment, as well as possible new growth areas.”

SAIC expects to expand the size of the Strategic Advisory Board but isn’t specifying the ultimate number of members. A company spokesman told Defense Daily SAIC is looking to add “expertise in other areas of government contracting outside of DoD.”

Other potential sectors SAIC may be looking for individuals with expertise include energy and healthcare.

“We are thrilled to have the support of this team of experts to assist SAIC as we continue to innovate and adapt to the changing needs of our clients,” Nazzic Keene, SAIC’s CEO, said in a statement. “These leaders bring years of experience in both industry and the federal government, particularly the Department of Defense, where they focused on strategy, research and development, as well as acquisition. I’m confident they will challenge our thinking in new ways as we continue to strive to be the technology integrator of choice for our government customers.”